Trustmark (TRMK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $191.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.20 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 8.17%. On average, analysts expect Trustmark to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $33.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average of $33.53. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Trustmark to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional Trading of Trustmark

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Trustmark by 33.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the first quarter worth about $632,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the third quarter worth about $607,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 5.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trustmark

(Get Rating)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.