U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,231,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,847 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $89,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,742,000 after buying an additional 5,628,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,711 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,727,000 after purchasing an additional 303,443 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,674,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,283,000 after purchasing an additional 769,159 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,266,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,466,000 after purchasing an additional 640,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $46.46 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

