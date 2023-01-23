UMB Financial (UMBF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.34). UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $368.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.77 million. On average, analysts expect UMB Financial to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $85.13 on Monday. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $76.97 and a twelve month high of $106.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.99 and a 200-day moving average of $86.92.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UMBF shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on UMB Financial to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $67,428.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,637.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director L Joshua Sosland purchased 368 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.81 per share, for a total transaction of $30,474.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,670.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $67,428.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,637.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,223 shares of company stock valued at $424,330 in the last 90 days. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of UMB Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UMB Financial

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.