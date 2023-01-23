Union Pacific (UNP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Union Pacific to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $208.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $128.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 86.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,299 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $278,209,000 after purchasing an additional 473,299 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $38,420,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Union Pacific by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 743,316 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $205,668,000 after purchasing an additional 76,527 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $876,948,000 after purchasing an additional 60,357 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

