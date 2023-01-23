Union Pacific (UNP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect Union Pacific to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UNP stock opened at $208.66 on Monday. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

