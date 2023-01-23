Union Pacific (UNP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Union Pacific to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $208.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $128.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.29 and its 200 day moving average is $213.04. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 86.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,299 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $278,209,000 after acquiring an additional 473,299 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $38,420,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Union Pacific by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 743,316 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $205,668,000 after purchasing an additional 76,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $876,948,000 after purchasing an additional 60,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.52.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

