United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $178.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $154.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Argus cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.41.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

