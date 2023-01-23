Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,256,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after purchasing an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,681,000 after purchasing an additional 557,474 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,259,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,862,000 after purchasing an additional 539,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 658,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after purchasing an additional 441,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,613.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Unum Group Stock Up 1.3 %

UNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unum Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $40.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.09. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $46.64.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 9.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

