Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 999,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,336,000. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 307,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,898.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 299,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,122,000 after purchasing an additional 284,107 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 116.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,139,000 after purchasing an additional 126,909 shares during the last quarter.

VOX stock opened at $91.26 on Monday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $132.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.41.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

