Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 413,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,963,000 after purchasing an additional 18,714 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $76.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.71. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.