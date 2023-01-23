Verizon Communications (VZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Verizon Communications to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VZ opened at $40.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $167.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,045,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,928 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,222 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,370,144 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $528,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,569 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,675,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $257,924,000 after buying an additional 277,163 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,423,370 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $276,266,000 after buying an additional 3,031,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

