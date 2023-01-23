Verizon Communications (VZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Verizon Communications to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VZ stock opened at $40.00 on Monday. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $167.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,222 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,233,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Verizon Communications by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,423,370 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $276,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,207 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,045,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,928 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 18,901.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,462,382 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

