Verizon Communications (VZ) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Verizon Communications to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ opened at $40.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.87. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $167.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 56.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,675,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $257,924,000 after buying an additional 277,163 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 352,340 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,378,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 83,661 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 11,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 455,320 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,289,000 after buying an additional 118,177 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.