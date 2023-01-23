Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 2,274 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 32.4% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 13.5% during the third quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 2.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,175,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,285,000 after acquiring an additional 120,236 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 53.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,479,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BRO opened at $61.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

