Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 2,554 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE AOS opened at $59.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $78.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day moving average is $57.08.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.