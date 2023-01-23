Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $973,000 Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,394 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Workday by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Workday by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $282.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Workday to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.09.

Workday Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of WDAY opened at $173.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $257.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.27.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $846,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $846,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $17,972,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,985,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,548 shares of company stock valued at $20,795,439. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

