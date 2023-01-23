Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 29,462 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 29,462 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 76.5% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 176.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.03.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $30.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.65. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $42.56. The stock has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.