Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Viasat from $47.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Viasat from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $90,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,290 shares in the company, valued at $404,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,333 shares of company stock valued at $111,765. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,111,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,989,000 after purchasing an additional 452,198 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,352,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,941,000 after buying an additional 295,238 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 970,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,337,000 after acquiring an additional 289,733 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the 3rd quarter worth $8,079,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Viasat by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,537,000 after acquiring an additional 257,085 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSAT stock opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. Viasat has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.47.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $656.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.08 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Viasat will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

