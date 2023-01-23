Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.25.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Viasat from $47.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Viasat from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $90,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,290 shares in the company, valued at $404,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,333 shares of company stock valued at $111,765. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Viasat Price Performance
VSAT stock opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. Viasat has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.47.
Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $656.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.08 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Viasat will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Viasat Company Profile
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viasat (VSAT)
- NVIDIA Outlook Improving: Watchlist Candidate for 2023
- Is C3.ai Stock a ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence Play?
- Which Wireless Stock Should You Buy in 2023?
- Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
- Chevron is Likely to Increase its Dividend Before Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.