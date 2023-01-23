VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,715,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531,920 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of VICI Properties worth $80,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,778,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,252,000 after acquiring an additional 27,894,859 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,950,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,715 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,955,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,769,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455,824 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $33.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.63. The company has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $35.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

