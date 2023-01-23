Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 85,246 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,246 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Bath & Body Works worth $30,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 156.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBWI. Citigroup increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.52.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 1.7 %

BBWI stock opened at $45.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.52. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $62.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.67.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.