Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) Receives $19.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

VIGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get Vigil Neuroscience alerts:

Vigil Neuroscience Stock Up 4.5 %

Vigil Neuroscience stock opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $451.88 million and a PE ratio of -1.27. Vigil Neuroscience has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $18.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience ( NASDAQ:VIGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter worth $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 87.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 17,447 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the third quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

About Vigil Neuroscience

(Get Rating)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.