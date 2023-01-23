Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $260.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $255.07.

Shares of V opened at $224.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $422.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. Visa has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.35.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. Analysts anticipate that Visa will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,801,337,000 after acquiring an additional 912,545 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,092,940,000 after acquiring an additional 200,057 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Visa by 7.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,695 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,270,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,357,438,000 after buying an additional 77,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,200,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,598,996,000 after acquiring an additional 135,832 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

