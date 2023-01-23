Vizsla Silver (VZLA) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) is one of 101 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Vizsla Silver to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vizsla Silver and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vizsla Silver N/A -$12.17 million -14.78 Vizsla Silver Competitors $1.60 billion $107.18 million -3.50

Vizsla Silver’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vizsla Silver. Vizsla Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vizsla Silver 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vizsla Silver Competitors 599 3011 3741 78 2.44

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vizsla Silver and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Vizsla Silver currently has a consensus price target of $2.65, suggesting a potential upside of 99.25%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 41.63%. Given Vizsla Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vizsla Silver is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.6% of Vizsla Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Vizsla Silver shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vizsla Silver and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vizsla Silver N/A -9.67% -9.22% Vizsla Silver Competitors -18.36% -3.58% -0.89%

Summary

Vizsla Silver rivals beat Vizsla Silver on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and coper deposits. Its flagship project is the Panuco-Copala silver gold district located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp. and changed its name to Vizsla Silver Corp. in February 2021. Vizsla Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

