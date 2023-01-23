Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) Receives $2.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.22.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VLTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Volta from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Volta from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Volta from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut Volta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Volta stock opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. Volta has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $5.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Volta ( NYSE:VLTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). Volta had a negative return on equity of 110.38% and a negative net margin of 496.15%. The company had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Volta will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Volta during the second quarter worth $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Volta during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Volta during the first quarter worth $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Volta during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Volta during the second quarter worth $36,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

