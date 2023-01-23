Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Cut to $199.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $202.00.

VMC stock opened at $178.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,543 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,771,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,491,000 after purchasing an additional 479,356 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,527,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $643,318,000 after purchasing an additional 56,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 41.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,520,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,903 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,725,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,263,000 after purchasing an additional 321,581 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

