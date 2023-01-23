Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 177,591 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 11,704 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $35.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $53.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.24.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.81%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

