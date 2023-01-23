Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WMG. Atlantic Securities raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Guggenheim lowered Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Warner Music Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.45.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $35.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.58. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.24.

Insider Activity

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 342.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $646,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,391,501.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $646,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 414,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,391,501.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $510,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,589,574.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Music Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,703,000 after purchasing an additional 58,655 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 7,258,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,816,000 after purchasing an additional 54,463 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 6,664,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,688,000 after purchasing an additional 57,038 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,071,000 after purchasing an additional 323,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Stories

