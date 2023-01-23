Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Wayfair from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Wayfair from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Wayfair to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Wayfair Trading Up 20.3 %

Shares of NYSE W opened at $46.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.23. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $163.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -12.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $145,688.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,104.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $37,917.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $145,688.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,104.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,379 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,618 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of W. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its position in Wayfair by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,747,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

