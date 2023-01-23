Wayfair (NYSE:W) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on W. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $46.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.85. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $163.99.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $248,428.82. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,068.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $248,428.82. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,068.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $49,099.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,379 shares of company stock worth $1,540,618 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Wayfair by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Wayfair by 2,934.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

