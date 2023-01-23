Wayfair (NYSE:W) Upgraded to Outperform at Wedbush

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) was upgraded by Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 18.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on W. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $110.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Wayfair Stock Performance

NYSE:W opened at $46.79 on Monday. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $163.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.23.

Insider Activity

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -12.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,418 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $248,428.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 41,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,068.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $37,917.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $248,428.82. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 41,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,068.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,379 shares of company stock worth $1,540,618 in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wayfair by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Wayfair by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Featured Articles

