Wells Fargo & Company Trims Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Target Price to $162.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $168.00 to $162.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PG. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $152.07.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.97 on Friday. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.11 and a 200 day moving average of $142.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $341.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

