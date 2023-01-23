West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 56.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 853,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,997,000 after acquiring an additional 308,549 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4,022.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,079,000 after buying an additional 197,100 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,236,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,585,000 after buying an additional 134,020 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 475.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 129,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,782,000 after buying an additional 106,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after buying an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $259.55 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $424.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.16. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.80.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.09). West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $686.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.64 million. Sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WST shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Articles

