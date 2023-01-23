Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

WABC has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group increased their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation to $58.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $55.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.89. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $72.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.09 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 45.73%. Research analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 37.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 151,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

