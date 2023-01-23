Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHG opened at $13.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 1.19. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $19.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.41 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.94%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 352.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 323.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

