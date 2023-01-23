Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives $65.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.67.

WGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $58.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 10th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 180.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 245.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

