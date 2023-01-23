Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Barclays

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WH. Redburn Partners began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.1 %

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $75.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $93.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 33.77%.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $291,200.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,065,819.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,345.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $291,200.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,078,910 in the last 90 days. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WH. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,088,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 799.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,943,000 after purchasing an additional 472,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 343.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 443,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,221,000 after purchasing an additional 343,535 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 76.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 582,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,369,000 after purchasing an additional 251,999 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,464,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,995,000 after buying an additional 243,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

