Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 421.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,123 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,830,000 after buying an additional 4,423,565 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 512.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,949,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,371,000 after buying an additional 2,467,364 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,005,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,919,000 after purchasing an additional 969,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,655,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,704,000 after purchasing an additional 875,954 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.64.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL stock opened at $68.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.93. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.50%. On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

