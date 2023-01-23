ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Lowered to $34.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.33.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZI stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.19. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $61.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $28,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,350,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,188,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,367 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.0% in the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,077,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 503.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,814,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 145.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,109,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

