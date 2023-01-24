10,000 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $188.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $170.83 and a one year high of $210.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.60 and its 200 day moving average is $188.85.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

