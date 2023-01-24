12,625 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,625 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.95.
Shares of CTSH opened at $64.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.37 and its 200-day moving average is $61.78. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
