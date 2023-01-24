21,111 Shares in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth $2,488,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at $1,181,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at $23,773,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Light & Wonder from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Light & Wonder in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

NASDAQ LNW opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.34. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $68.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). Light & Wonder had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 155.19%. The business had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. On average, research analysts predict that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Light & Wonder, Inc develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

