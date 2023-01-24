3,651 Shares in abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $655,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,100,000.

abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PALL opened at $158.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.57. abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $153.95 and a 1-year high of $298.21.

abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

