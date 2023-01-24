4,900 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 72.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after buying an additional 62,206 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAH. Raymond James cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.6 %

BAH opened at $94.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $112.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.42.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 43.65%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

