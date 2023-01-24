6,304 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,304 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of FedEx by 220.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $240.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.52.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FDX opened at $191.15 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $256.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

