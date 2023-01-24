Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABTGet Rating) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT stock opened at $114.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $198.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.76.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,363,917,000 after purchasing an additional 218,683 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $582,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,314 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $371,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,700 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,404,884 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $236,376,000 after purchasing an additional 46,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 1,014,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $120,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

