Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACCYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Accor from €30.50 ($33.15) to €31.90 ($34.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised shares of Accor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Accor from €21.00 ($22.83) to €22.00 ($23.91) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Accor from €33.00 ($35.87) to €27.40 ($29.78) in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Accor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 11th.

ACCYY stock opened at $6.29 on Thursday. Accor has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $7.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

