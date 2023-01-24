Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Short Interest Update

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 852,900 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the December 15th total of 761,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days. Currently, 13.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHV. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACHV. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Achieve Life Sciences Trading Up 12.5 %

Shares of ACHV stock opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. The stock has a market cap of $91.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.22. Achieve Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $8.13.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.25). As a group, equities analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

