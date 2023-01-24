Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,484.40.

AMIGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,780 ($22.04) to GBX 1,700 ($21.05) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,630 ($32.56) to GBX 2,560 ($31.69) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,736 ($33.87) to GBX 2,743 ($33.96) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Admiral Group Stock Performance

AMIGY stock opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $24.50. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $43.75.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

