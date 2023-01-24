Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Advaxis Stock Down 16.3 %
OTCMKTS:ADXS opened at $2.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.15. Advaxis has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $13.12.
About Advaxis
