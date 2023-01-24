Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Short Interest Up 12.1% in December

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the December 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 508,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advent Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADN. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Advent Technologies by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advent Technologies by 89.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Advent Technologies by 71.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 12.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 22.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Advent Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Advent Technologies Stock Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ ADN opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43. Advent Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $99.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of -0.02.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter. Advent Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.20% and a negative net margin of 406.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Advent Technologies will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company was founded on June 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

